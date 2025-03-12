MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.83, but opened at $44.38. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $45.22, with a volume of 61,200 shares trading hands.
MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 0.8 %
The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.14.
About MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
