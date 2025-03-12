Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $39,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,431,693,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 547,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $818,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $335,977,000 after purchasing an additional 33,456 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,822,000 after acquiring an additional 19,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,634,000 after acquiring an additional 28,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,380.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 4.0 %

MTD opened at $1,243.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,142.91 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,295.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,321.07.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,248.46. The trade was a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,108.04. This represents a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.