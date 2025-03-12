Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $39,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,431,693,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 547,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $818,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $335,977,000 after purchasing an additional 33,456 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,822,000 after acquiring an additional 19,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,634,000 after acquiring an additional 28,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,380.50.
Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 4.0 %
MTD opened at $1,243.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,142.91 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,295.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,321.07.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,248.46. The trade was a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,108.04. This represents a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
Mettler-Toledo International Profile
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mettler-Toledo International
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Rockwell Automation Poised to Gain From U.S. Tariffs & Onshoring
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Companies Buying Back Stock—Why It Matters
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Institutions Bought 3 Stocks Heavily in Q1 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.