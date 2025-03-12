Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Bought by Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Mesoblast makes up approximately 0.8% of Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mesoblast were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Mesoblast by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 26,959 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Mesoblast by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Mesoblast Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MESO opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.51. Mesoblast Limited has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MESO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Mesoblast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mesoblast

Mesoblast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MESO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.