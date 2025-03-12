MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Position Increased by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for 2.5% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $8,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 352.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 94,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,137,000 after purchasing an additional 73,336 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,990.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,324.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2,374.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,952.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,969.27.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. New Street Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,402.81.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

