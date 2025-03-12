McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $654.25 and last traded at $660.02, with a volume of 184888 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $644.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MCK shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.79.

McKesson Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $604.12 and its 200-day moving average is $568.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,679.09. This trade represents a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total transaction of $5,382,514.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,820,952.50. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,187,351. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 156,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 867.7% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

