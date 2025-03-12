Maze Therapeutics (MAZE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MAZE):

2/25/2025 – Maze Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/25/2025 – Maze Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/25/2025 – Maze Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Maze Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Leerink Partners. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Maze Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

MAZE traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 124,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,732. Maze Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. We are advancing a pipeline using our Compass platform, which allows us to identify and characterize genetic variants in disease and then link those variants to the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups through a process we refer to as variant functionalization.

