MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 230 ($2.98) and last traded at GBX 240 ($3.11), with a volume of 86242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.43).

MaxCyte Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £316.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 9.81 and a quick ratio of 14.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 335.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 311.20.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte is a leading cell-engineering company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell-based therapeutics and to support innovative, cell-based research. MaxCyte brings best-in-class technology paired with ongoing support designed to facilitate complex engineering of a wide variety of cells and payloads, with the aim of advancing new treatment options for patients.

