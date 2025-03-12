MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETU) Stock Price Down 9.2% – Here’s Why

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.71 and last traded at $18.86. 421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Down 9.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.85. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion and a PE ratio of 15.55.

About MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MAX Airlines 3X Leveraged ETNs (JETU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, air freight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.