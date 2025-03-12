Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (LON:MIG5) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (LON:MIG5 – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.13 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%.
Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Price Performance
LON MIG5 remained flat at GBX 31 ($0.40) during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 30.84. The stock has a market cap of £68.66 million, a P/E ratio of -200.15 and a beta of 0.13. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 has a 52-week low of GBX 28.40 ($0.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 33 ($0.43).
About Maven Income and Growth VCT 5
