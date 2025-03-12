Mativ Holdings, Inc. (MATV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 28th

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Mativ has decreased its dividend by an average of 39.0% annually over the last three years. Mativ has a payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mativ to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Mativ Trading Down 3.6 %

Mativ stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. Mativ has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $19.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $375.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Mativ had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $458.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mativ will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mativ in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

