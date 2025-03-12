Mary Beth Fritz Sells 1,678 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Stock

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $151,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,130. This trade represents a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded down $2.26 on Wednesday, reaching $82.83. 441,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,743. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $90.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 39.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Sidoti lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Stories

