Mark Manheimer Acquires 3,616 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Stock

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Manheimer purchased 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.22 per share, for a total transaction of $55,035.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,735.44. This represents a 1.24 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

NETSTREIT stock opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -525.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTST shares. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETSTREIT

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NETSTREIT by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. M&G PLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 107.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 149,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 77,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 1,931.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,615,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,700,000 after buying an additional 1,535,761 shares during the period.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Stories

