Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 1369526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MRVI shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Baird R W cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.25 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.28.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $659.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16.

In related news, General Counsel Kurt Oreshack sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $125,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 167,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,118.54. This represents a 12.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 312.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 44,180 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 130.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 908,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 514,332 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 214,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 26,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

