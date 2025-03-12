MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Strong-Buy” Rating

TD Securities upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

MAG stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. MAG Silver has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the third quarter worth about $140,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

