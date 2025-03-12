Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,295,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $350,920,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $232.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.14. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.80 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The firm has a market cap of $131.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

