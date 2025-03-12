Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.35), with a volume of 71751 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.36).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Lords Group Trading from GBX 90 ($1.17) to GBX 80 ($1.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Lords Group Trading alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LORD

Lords Group Trading Stock Performance

Lords Group Trading Company Profile

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 31.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.71 million, a P/E ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.86.

(Get Free Report)

Lords Group Trading is a leading distributor of building, plumbing, heating and DIY goods in the UK. The Group is principally focused on the growing Repairs, Maintenance and Improvement (RMI) market, with approximately 80 per cent. of the Group’s demand focused on this segment of the construction market.

The Group principally sells to local tradesmen, hardware stores, small to medium sized plumbing and heating merchants, construction companies and retails directly to the general public.

The Group seeks to grow through a variety of organic and inorganic strategies, including geographic reach, product expansion, the active expansion of e-commerce platforms and the continued investment in its logistical capability.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lords Group Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lords Group Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.