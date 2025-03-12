Logan Ridge Finance (LRFC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect Logan Ridge Finance to post earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Logan Ridge Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRFC opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. Logan Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $65.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.

