Logan Ridge Finance (LRFC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect Logan Ridge Finance to post earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Logan Ridge Finance Stock Performance
NASDAQ LRFC opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. Logan Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $65.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile
