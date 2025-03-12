Lifetime Brands (LCUT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect Lifetime Brands to post earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $206.60 million for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lifetime Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Lifetime Brands has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $6.75 in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

