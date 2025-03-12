Liberty Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 133,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,443,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 320,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,180,000 after acquiring an additional 30,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 768,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,166,000 after acquiring an additional 131,205 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $170.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $154.12 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.58. The firm has a market cap of $265.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

