Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,709,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,453,000 after acquiring an additional 521,932 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $109.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.20 and its 200 day moving average is $113.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.67 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

