Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.0% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $60.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.22. The company has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

