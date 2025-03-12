Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $4.33 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 415.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,193.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $66.65 and a 12-month high of $76.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.29.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

