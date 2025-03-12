Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Intuit by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $586.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $553.24 and a 1-year high of $714.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $600.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $624.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $760.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.61.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.10, for a total transaction of $47,257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,457.60. This represents a 67.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total transaction of $15,856,983.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 489 shares in the company, valued at $325,664.22. The trade was a 97.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,111 shares of company stock worth $137,327,184. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

