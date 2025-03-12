Liberty Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of BND opened at $73.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average of $73.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

