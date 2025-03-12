Liberty Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,208,000 after acquiring an additional 180,849 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 154,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,529,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 106,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $91.90 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.58.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

