Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 100,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,718. Legacy Housing has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $29.31. The firm has a market cap of $597.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88.

In other news, Director Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $247,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 394,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,107.10. This represents a 2.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 54,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,489 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

