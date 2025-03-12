Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 4,632 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 198.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $79.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.46. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $78.72 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

