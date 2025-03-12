Larson Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 71,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JCPB opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.94. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $48.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

