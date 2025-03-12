Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 663 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 73.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in MetLife by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 16,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $78.56 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $67.30 and a one year high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.61 and its 200 day moving average is $82.41. The firm has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on MetLife from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.58.

View Our Latest Report on MET

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.