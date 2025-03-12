Larson Financial Group LLC Has $200,000 Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,230 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in eBay by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 836 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $65.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.32. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $71.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45.

eBay Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $350,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,825,430.24. This represents a 1.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $260,082.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,778.80. This represents a 5.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,509 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

