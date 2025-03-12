Larson Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 744,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squire Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $602,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $91.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.06. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $102.23.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

