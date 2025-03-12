Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 258 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Datadog by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Datadog by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Datadog by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Datadog by 172.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 24,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.70.

Shares of DDOG opened at $101.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.66. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.80 and a 12 month high of $170.08. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.93, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $11,762,909.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,745,481.08. This represents a 19.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $1,228,959.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 435,701 shares in the company, valued at $67,642,580.25. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 517,995 shares of company stock valued at $69,482,484 in the last ninety days. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

