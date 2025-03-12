Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 184 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Equifax by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new position in Equifax during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $239.67 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.02 and a 12 month high of $309.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.12. Equifax had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $321.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.13.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

