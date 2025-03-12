Large Cap Stocks Worth Watching – March 9th

NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, Tesla, Broadcom, Meta Platforms, Amazon.com, and Apple are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks refer to shares of companies that have a market capitalization typically exceeding $10 billion, marking them as established and stable entities within the market. They tend to offer a lower level of volatility compared to smaller companies while providing reliable dividends, making them a cornerstone for many conservative investment strategies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.69. 340,933,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,237,375. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.66. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ stock traded up $3.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $491.79. 54,649,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,845,187. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $518.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $540.81.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $262.67. The company had a trading volume of 102,166,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,497,328. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $367.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $844.88 billion, a PE ratio of 128.76, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $15.51 on Friday, reaching $194.96. The company had a trading volume of 74,457,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,443,255. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.93. The firm has a market cap of $913.85 billion, a PE ratio of 159.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $2.27 on Friday, reaching $625.66. The company had a trading volume of 21,358,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,639,459. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $656.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $600.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $414.50 and a 52-week high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $199.25. The company had a trading volume of 59,748,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,371,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.80. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $3.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,241,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,238,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.08. Apple has a 1-year low of $164.08 and a 1-year high of $260.10.

