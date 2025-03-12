Lane Generational LLC Grows Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Lane Generational LLC raised its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 228.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,284 shares during the period. Bruker comprises about 3.8% of Lane Generational LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $44.89 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRKR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bruker

Bruker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.