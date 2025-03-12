L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Buys A$252,744.34 in Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) insider Mark Landau purchased 94,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.66 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$252,744.34 ($158,958.70).

L1 Long Short Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.09.

L1 Long Short Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 16th. This is an increase from L1 Long Short Fund’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. L1 Long Short Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

