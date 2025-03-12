Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.3586 per share on Thursday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a 41.8% increase from Kumba Iron Ore’s previous dividend of $0.25.
Kumba Iron Ore Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of KIROY stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55. Kumba Iron Ore has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.
About Kumba Iron Ore
