Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Has $18.60 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,640 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.5% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Amundi increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,543,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,405 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,833,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,436 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,186,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,689 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 13,375.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 946,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,835,000 after acquiring an additional 939,209 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,418,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,571,650,000 after acquiring an additional 820,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $74.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.97.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

