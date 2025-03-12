Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Increases Stock Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 101.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,582,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797,450 shares during the period. ICL Group makes up approximately 1.9% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in ICL Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in ICL Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in ICL Group by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in ICL Group by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 236,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90. ICL Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.0403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

