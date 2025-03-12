Knuff & Co LLC Trims Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Knuff & Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,840,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 287.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 440,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Philip G. Brace purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $661,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $68.23 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.01 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.89%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

