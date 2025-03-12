Knuff & Co LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $303,000. United Bank boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 28,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 176.8% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 96,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $283,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $104.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.16 and a 200 day moving average of $117.10. The stock has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

