Knuff & Co LLC Sells 72 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Knuff & Co LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.33.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $169.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.29.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 74.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,645.88. This represents a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Weinberger purchased 1,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,220. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

