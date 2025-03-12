Knuff & Co LLC Purchases Shares of 49 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,324.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,284.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1,221.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $947.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,389.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,475.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,390.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.10, for a total transaction of $2,667,487.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,061.80. The trade was a 58.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $364,375. This trade represents a 64.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,894 shares of company stock worth $10,409,618 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

