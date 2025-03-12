Knuff & Co LLC Makes New $178,000 Investment in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 41.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,276,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $611,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445,277 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in JD.com by 329.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,306,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $252,268,000 after buying an additional 4,839,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 9.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,904,000 after acquiring an additional 336,740 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 117.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,033,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,577,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,086,000 after buying an additional 200,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD stock opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average is $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. JD.com’s payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price target on JD.com from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Dbs Bank raised JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.43.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

