Knuff & Co LLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 1.3% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 431.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in American Tower by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citizens Jmp upgraded American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $3,000,283.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,371,631.20. This represents a 20.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $209.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.04. The company has a market cap of $98.14 billion, a PE ratio of 88.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.46 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.83. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 141.37%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.