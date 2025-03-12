Knuff & Co LLC Buys 175 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 10.0% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 727,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,459,000 after acquiring an additional 66,455 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in GE Vernova by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 1,126.0% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in GE Vernova by 1,280.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Marathon Capitl upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.02.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $283.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.99. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $447.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.88.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

