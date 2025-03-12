Knuff & Co LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 48,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at $77,983,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth $67,598,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth $46,173,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 597.7% in the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 1,145,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,123,000 after buying an additional 981,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 310.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,176,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,829,000 after buying an additional 890,048 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.81.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Sirius XM stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.17. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.85%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

