Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report) shares fell 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03. 505,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 491,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Klondike Silver Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34. The company has a market cap of C$6.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02.
Klondike Silver Company Profile
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.
Featured Stories
