King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $8.51 Million Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 534,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,725 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Magnite were worth $8,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Magnite by 125.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,579,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Magnite by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,968,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after buying an additional 63,545 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,917,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Magnite by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,488,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,613,000 after acquiring an additional 73,555 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Magnite by 2.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,340,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 37,601 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Magnite from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.27.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.14). Magnite had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brian Gephart sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 132,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,544. This represents a 4.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Rossman sold 149,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $2,917,754.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 219,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,643.20. This represents a 40.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,863 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,262 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

