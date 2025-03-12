King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $8.05 Million Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $8,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITT. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,762,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ITT during the third quarter worth $67,503,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $19,345,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ITT by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 198,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,369,000 after buying an additional 50,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in ITT during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $133.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.01 and a 12-month high of $161.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.90 and a 200-day moving average of $146.05.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on ITT in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ITT from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ITT from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.38.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

